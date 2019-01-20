A BRONX TALE, ONE MAN SHOW STARRING CHAZZ PALMINTERI
THE LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 25. $55-$70
WHAT TO EXPECT: Portraying 18 different characters throughout the course of “A Bronx Tale,” Chazz Palminteri tells a classic story of growing up in the Bronx during the 1960s. In a charming and often humorous way, “A Bronx Tale” depicts characters who are forced to choose between right and wrong amongst circumstances where the lines are often blurred. The way the story comes full circle is amongst its greatest strengths as the clashing ideals of the volatile 1960s help shape the characters and their motivations.ChazzPalminteri.net; Levoy.net
