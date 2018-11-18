ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS IT’S A SHORE HOLIDAY
CAESARS//7 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet kicks off the Holiday season with “It’s a Shore Holiday,” a show which combines both contemporary and classical dance set to familiar yuletide music. Formed in 1982 by Phyllis Papa, The Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from all over the globe. A live band and singers perform the soundtrack to a show that is full of great cheer and is perfect for the whole family. Colorful costumes and charming set design help add to the fun.
