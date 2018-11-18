AC Ballet

Atlantic City Ballet presents ‘it’s A Shore Holiday’ on Saturday at Caesars.

ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS IT’S A SHORE HOLIDAY

CAESARS//7 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $45

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet kicks off the Holiday season with “It’s a Shore Holiday,” a show which combines both contemporary and classical dance set to familiar yuletide music. Formed in 1982 by Phyllis Papa, The Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from all over the globe. A live band and singers perform the soundtrack to a show that is full of great cheer and is perfect for the whole family. Colorful costumes and charming set design help add to the fun.

ACBallet.org, Caesars.com/caesars-ac

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments