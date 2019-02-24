BEGINNINGS (CHICAGO TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 1; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: This week’s Flashback Friday features a celebration of the music of the band Chicago. Beginnings was formed in 2002 by a group of New York musicians who all shared the same love and respect for the music. With an exceptionally talented lineup featuring multi-instrumentalists and several lead vocalists, Beginnings delivers a tribute to the music of Chicago like nobody else. The band recreates every decade of Chicago’s work and have played throughout the U.S. at numerous casinos, resorts, theaters at theme parks. Concertgoers can expect to hear songs such as “You’re the Inspiration,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is” and “Free.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.