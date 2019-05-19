JEFF ROSS AND DAVE ATTELL
BORGATA // 8 AND 11 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 25; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Two of America’s great stand-up comedians, Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will team up for an unforgettably hilarious night. With his insult style of comedy made famous on Comedy Central roasts, Ross is simply a genius at what he does. Attell meanwhile, brings with him a persona of the everyday man, but there’s an originality to his style that’s unmistakable and has made him extremely well-respected amongst his peers and adored by his fans. No topic will be off-limits for this duo when they hit the stage together and trade barbs with one another Saturday night at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.