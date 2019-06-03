Musical Box

THE MUSICAL BOX: A GENESIS EXTRAVAGANZA

BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 7 AND 8; $42, $52

WHAT TO EXPECT: The only tribute band licensed and supported by both Genesis and Peter Gabriel himself, The Musical Box presents the type of show that any hardcore Genesis fan would dream about. The band will transform fans back to the 1970s with a performance featuring music from “Trespass,” “Nursery Cryme,” “Foxtrot,” “Selling England by the Pound,” “A Trick of the Tail,” “Wind & Wuthering” and “…And Then They Were Three…” From the lighting to the costumes to the imagery and most importantly, the music, Volume 2 of A Genesis Extravaganza is The Musical Box at its mesmerizing best.

