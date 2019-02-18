HARD ROCK CAFÉ // 10 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 23; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: The music of Heart comes alive at the Hard Rock Café on Saturday night as the tribute band Kick it Out prepare to strut their stuff. Formed in 2009, this 6-piece lineup of accomplished, experienced musicians captures the spirit and energy of the original. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Heartless,” “These Dreams,” “Never,” “What About Love,” “Alone” and “Who Will You Run To.”
