JOHN LEGEND — A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
BORGATA//8 P.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23; $103, $123, $153, $203
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former child prodigy turned adult icon John Legend has been performing in front of people for most of his life and it shows in his passionate live performances. Since the release of his debut album in 2008, John Legend has been a darling of the Grammy awards, taking home fistfuls of trophies to go along with all of his hit songs and albums. A master of multiple genres including R&B, pop, contemporary and neo soul, Legend will tackle some yuletide favorites when he performs Friday night at Borgata. Fans can also expect to hear many of their favorite songs including “Ordinary People,” “Save Room,” “Green Light” and “All of Me.”
