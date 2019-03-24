Mariah Carey

PROVIDED

Mariah Carey will appear at Hard Rock on March 30.

MARIAH CAREY

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 30; $60, $75, $110, $160

WHAT TO EXPECT: With her incredible five-octave voice, over 200 million records sold and five Grammy Awards, Mariah Carey is not just a superstar and a diva, she’s also a legend. Over the course of a recording career that has spanned nearly 30 years, Carey has managed to stay relevant the entire time, which is an incredible feat for any artist. Her new album “Caution” was hailed by critics and on Saturday night the tour in support of it makes a stop at the Hard Rock. In addition to new tracks such as “GTFO,” “Caution” and “A No No,” fans in attendance can look forward to hearing a slew of big hits including “Hero,” “We Belong Together,” “Touch My Body,” “Dreamlover,” “Always Be My Baby” and “Fantasy.”

MariahCarey.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments