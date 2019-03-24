MARIAH CAREY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 30; $60, $75, $110, $160
WHAT TO EXPECT: With her incredible five-octave voice, over 200 million records sold and five Grammy Awards, Mariah Carey is not just a superstar and a diva, she’s also a legend. Over the course of a recording career that has spanned nearly 30 years, Carey has managed to stay relevant the entire time, which is an incredible feat for any artist. Her new album “Caution” was hailed by critics and on Saturday night the tour in support of it makes a stop at the Hard Rock. In addition to new tracks such as “GTFO,” “Caution” and “A No No,” fans in attendance can look forward to hearing a slew of big hits including “Hero,” “We Belong Together,” “Touch My Body,” “Dreamlover,” “Always Be My Baby” and “Fantasy.”
