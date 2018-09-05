You missed Carrie Underwood christen Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in June. And you were a no-show when Britney Spears and Cher and Barry Manilow and Stevie Wonder, all of whom have played Atlantic City sparingly over the years, agreed to do series of shows to help Borgata celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer.
Nope, you didn’t see country star Sam Hunt kick off A.C.’s summer beach concert series. You didn’t do The Chainsmokers on the beach, either, because, frankly, you’re just not in tune with the EDM world. And we won’t even get into the whole Demi Lovato mess.
You were stuck inside when the best pilots in the world participated in the 16th annual Atlantic City Airshow. You have yet to ride the Steel Pier’s new Observation Wheel.
And I’m willing to bet a bunch of you haven’t strolled through the city’s two new casinos, Hard Rock (previously Taj Mahal) and Ocean Resort (formerly and briefly Revel).
There’s a name for people like you.
You’re locals.
And as many locals know, summer is a great time to enjoy the Jersey Shore — provided you’re from out of town and on vacation.
Because if you’re a local, chances are you’re busy in the summer, either working or entertaining clueless out-of-town relatives and friends who naturally assume that just because they’re on vacation, you are, too.
But summer’s finally done; the season has definitely changed at the Jersey Shore.
It may not feel like anything’s changed, because it’s not fall — that doesn’t arrive until Sept. 22 — but we’re a few days beyond Labor Day, so summer, in theory, has ended.
Welcome to that thin slice of heaven that we Jersey Shore natives call “locals’ summer.” Some who have marketing on their minds call it “second summer.”
It’s those few magical weeks between now and the end of the month, perhaps even into early October if the weather holds. The days are (usually) summer-like warm, the evenings have a hint of autumnal coolness and the ocean water temperature is still in the low to mid-70s. And don’t get me started on the buffet of different fish that are swimming our waters right now.
It’s that time of year when we jokingly say we won’t breathe of word of “locals’ summer” or “second summer” to the shoobies. They had all summer to enjoy our natural resources; we only have a few weeks.
Fortunately, the region, led by the casinos, maintains an active entertainment schedule straight through “locals’ summer.”
Maybe you missed the A-list stars, but there’s still a very diverse group of entertainment throughout the region, ranging from major name acts at the casinos to Equity theater productions in Cape May to a potpourri of offerings at Millville’s Levoy Theater.
For those of you who actively celebrate “locals’ summer” — maybe you actually schedule some vacation time for now — here’s a look at a few shows that should keep you entertained until the leaves begin changing color.
Atlantic City
The new Ocean Resort Casino finally takes the plunge by presenting its first headliner, comedian Wanda Sykes, in Ovation Hall 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $48 and $98, available through Ticketmaster.com or 800-736-1420.
Halloween’s still six weeks away but it’s never too soon so celebrate the ghoulishly fun holiday with the last living vaudevillian in show biz, Alice Cooper. The ghoulish rock star — deadly, blood-dripping props and all — performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Tropicana. Tickets are $65 and $75, available through Ticketmaster.com or 800-736-1420.
In April, British rocker Sting and Jamaican reggae musician Shaggy released a collaborative album titled “44/876.” The title refers to the country calling code for the U.K. — +44 — and area code for Jamaica: 876. Sting and Shaggy will perform cuts from that album at Borgata’s Event Center 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $154, $174 and $204, available through TheBorgata.com or by calling 877-544-8499.
Don’t give up on Miss America quite yet. Transfer your allegiance to the Miss’d America Pageant, the classiest and campiest drag show you’ve ever seen that spoofs the annual Miss America Competition. The show in Borgata’s Event Center is a fundraiser for a bunch of local causes for the LGBTQ community. TV’s Carson Kressley hosts the show that hasn’t given up its swimsuit segment. Tickets range from $35, $65, $100, $1200, available through TheBorgata.com.
She’s arguably one of the world’s most versatile entertainers as a singer, songwriter and actress. Christina Aguilera, who got her start as a cast member on the 1990s reboot on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” brings her Liberation Tour to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets are $82, $102, $152 and $202, available through Ticketmaster.com.
A word to the wise if you’re going to see Jason Alexander performing 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with the Bay Atlantic Symphony: George Costanza will not be making a cameo appearance (no matter how much you shout for him). Alexander’s professional acting career — especially on Broadway — predates “Seinfeld” by at least a decade. (The only possible nod to his years on “Seinfeld?” Sometimes, Alexander has been known to wear a toupee when he performs his live stage show. Some of you might get that one.) The show is in Borgata’s Music Box. Tickets are $79, available through TheBorgata.com.
Millville
Devon Allman, a son of the late southern rocker Gregg Allman, fronts The Devon Allman Project, a band that doesn’t focus on just the music of the Allman Brothers. The set they’ll perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Levoy Theater in Millville covers a lot of music by bands like Honeytribe, Royal Southern Brotherhood, and the like. The show also features Duane Betts, the son of Dickey Betts, one of the founding members of The Allman Brothers.
Cape May
Few towns of 3,500 people have even one Equity theater company. But Cape May isn’t your typical small American city. It has a healthy population of people who appreciate all forms of the arts and is capable of supporting two Equity troupes — the East Lynne Theater Company and Cape May Stage. Both companies enjoy mixing up a healthy dose of familiar shows along with works that may not be household names, but that doesn’t make their works any less enjoyable. Case in point: East Lynne presents the New Jersey premier of a play called “Silent Sky,” which speaks to the life of early 20th Century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. The show is presented at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 13. Tickets are $35, available at EastLynneTheaterCompany.com. Cape May Stage is about to embark on a world premiere by local playwright Shawn Fisher. ”The Shuck” follows {span}Constance, who has spent her life on the deck of a workboat. Her long-lost daughter visits when her troubled son is lost at sea. She then must come to terms with the truth about her family and the secrets that broke it apart. It runs Wednesdays through Sundays, Sept. 19 to Nov. 9. Go to CapeMayStage.org.
