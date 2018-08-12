THE PLATTERS WITH THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 18; $25, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Fans of doo wop and early rock ’n’ roll won’t want to miss this trifecta of classic groups. The Platters were known as the most romantic doo wop group of the era, The Platters will perform hits such as “Only You,” “The Great Pretender,” “My Prayer,” “Twilight Time,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “Harbor Lights.” The Drifters will perform their classic hits “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.” The Coasters are one of only a handful of successful acts who incorporated a great deal of comedy into both their lyrics and stage show. Their hit singles include “Yakety Yak,” “Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy, “Searchin’” and “Young Blood.”
