GRAND FUNK RAILROAD
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 2; $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: A true American band, Grand Funk Railroad returns to Atlantic City on Saturday. The group scored five platinum albums between 1969 and 1972. Although they were never the darlings of the music critics, they became fan favorites thanks to heavy touring. In 1973 Grand Funk Railroad had their first big hit single with “We’re an American Band,” a song which became an instant rock classic. Other hits include “The Loco-Motion,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Bad Time.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.