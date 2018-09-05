While many people might picture pinstripes and World Series rings when they hear the name Bernie Williams, the 16 year New York Yankee veteran is also a Grammy nominated flamenco guitarist. Williams will come to the Grunin Center for the Arts 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Tickets for the show are $45-$59 and can be purchased at GruninCenter.org. A pre-show dinner and post-show meet and greet are also available for $25 and $51 respectively. The Grunin Center is located on College Drive in Toms River. Go to GruninCenter.org for more.
— Ryan Loughlin
