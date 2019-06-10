AARON LEWIS
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 14 AND SATURDAY, JUNE 15; $72, $82
WHAT TO EXPECT: Staind front man Aaron Lewis began a solo career in 2011 and hasn’t done much looking back. He’s released two more solo albums since and has been successful as a live act, re-inventing himself with an approach that is a lot more contemporary country and less post-grunge. On Friday night fans can look forward to hearing a few Staind favorites along with solo songs, including tracks from the singer’s new album “State I’m In” such as “It Keeps On Workin’,” “If I Were the Devil” and “Love Me.”
