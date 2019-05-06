AFTER 7 AND DRU HILL
TROPICANA // 6 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 12; $58, $68
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a night of R&B, new jack swing and hip-hop at Tropicana Atlantic City on Sunday when After 7 and Dru Hill team up for a powerful double bill. Brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds formed After 7 in the late 1980s and scored hits with the songs “Ready or Not,” “Can’t Stop” and “Heat of the Moment.” Dru Hill got their start a little later in 1995 when old high school friends Jazz, Sisqo, Nokio and Woody formed the group. Dru Hill became known for the hits “Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise” and “How Deep is Your Love.”
