AIR SUPPLY
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 22; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Consisting of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, Australian soft rockers Air Supply carved a niche for themselves in the early 1980s with eight Top 10 hits. Their ballads were staples at many a high school dance during the decade and an essential ingredient during countless romantic evenings. Air Supply fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “Lost in Love,” “Even the Nights are Better” and “All out of Love.”
