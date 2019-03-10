Queen Flash

QUEEN FLASH (QUEEN TRIBUTE)

GOLDEN NUGGET//9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 15; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: With recent success of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” there’s no better time than the present to see a Queen tribute band. On Friday night Queen Flash will perform at the Golden Nugget, celebrating the grand theatrical music and performance that was Queen at its best. The band maintains a robust touring schedule throughout the United States and Canada, performing to enthusiastic crowds at every stop. Concertgoers will get to sing along to anthems such as “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love.”

QueenFlash.ca, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

