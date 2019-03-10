QUEEN FLASH (QUEEN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET//9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 15; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: With recent success of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” there’s no better time than the present to see a Queen tribute band. On Friday night Queen Flash will perform at the Golden Nugget, celebrating the grand theatrical music and performance that was Queen at its best. The band maintains a robust touring schedule throughout the United States and Canada, performing to enthusiastic crowds at every stop. Concertgoers will get to sing along to anthems such as “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.