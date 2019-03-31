don felder
DON FELDER

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 6; $29, $34, $39

WHAT TO EXPECT: Don Felder grew up in Gainesville, Fla. where he learned to play slide from Duane Allman, gave guitar lessons to a young Tom Petty and played in his first band The Continentals alongside Stephen Stills. But it was with The Eagles that he made his biggest mark. Felder will surely melt some faces with his guitar solos on Saturday evening at Hard Rock. The man who penned “Hotel California” will have the crowd rocking as he performs a mixture of Eagles hits and classic covers. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing songs such as “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Witchy Woman,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Victim of Love,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Hotel California” as well as some solo material.

DonFelder.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

