Rose Kingsley

Rose Kingsley

AN EVENING OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

DANTE HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 11; $18 (STOCKTON STUDENTS), $25, $30, $35

WHAT TO EXPECT: Fans of Broadway musicals and the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber won’t want to miss Rose Kingsley and Thomas Booth at Stockton University’s Dante Hall on Saturday night. The veterans of the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway will be paying tribute to Webber with an evening filled with the music from the legendary productions “Phantom of the Opera,” Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita” and “Cats.” Kingsley’s phenomenal operatic four-octave voice will fill the theater along with Booth’s powerful tenor, creating a concert experience that those in attendance will long remember.

DanteHallStockton.org

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments