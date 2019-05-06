AN EVENING OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
DANTE HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 11; $18 (STOCKTON STUDENTS), $25, $30, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Fans of Broadway musicals and the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber won’t want to miss Rose Kingsley and Thomas Booth at Stockton University’s Dante Hall on Saturday night. The veterans of the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway will be paying tribute to Webber with an evening filled with the music from the legendary productions “Phantom of the Opera,” Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita” and “Cats.” Kingsley’s phenomenal operatic four-octave voice will fill the theater along with Booth’s powerful tenor, creating a concert experience that those in attendance will long remember.
