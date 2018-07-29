Southside Johnny 2

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have been keeping the ‘Jersey Shore sound’ alive since 1976.

SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $19, $29

WHAT TO EXPECT: The second most famous rock act to emerge from Asbury Park in the 1970s, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes continue to give sweaty bar-room style performances just as they did when they were the house band at the Stone Pony. Fans can look forward to hearing classics such as “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “The Fever,” “Havin’ a Party” and “This Time it’s For Real” along with some covers and tracks from Southside’s most recent album “Soultime.”

