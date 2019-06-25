For Band on Tour star, Bob St-Laurent, spending the summer in Atlantic City is a dream-come-true. “Everyone is excited about this Atlantic City experience. I can’t wait ,” St-Laurent says. Band on Tour will be at Tropicana Atlantic City from June 30 through Aug. 30. In this show live musicians and singers deliver a true tribute to the greatest rock bands through the decades. “I don’t want to give away too much, but we explore the best of rock music … Eagles, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Zeppelin and so much more,” St-Laurent says.
St-Laurent has been playing music professionally as a drummer and singer since the age of 19. He spent decades touring Canadian clubs. “I was playing in the band circuit,” St-Laurent notes. “When I first started, I was really into heavy metal and hard rock.” After 19 years of this lifestyle, St-Laurent started playing for well-known Canadian bands including Offenbach. For the past couple years, St-Laurent has performed in Band on Tour at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Canada. After an incredible reception there, the show now heads to Atlantic City.
“Its such a unique rock show, the way it’s structured — the impact that the opening has and the contrast in the way each song and the sounds are structured is incredible,” St-Laurent says. He is one of three singers in the show. “The three of us (singers) have different voice textures and the way we come together is really phenomenal,” he says.
However, that’s not all he does. “Every good rock show has to have a good drum feature, a classic drum battle, and for me, it’s one of the highlights of the show,” St-Laurent says.
The reception from the audience has continued to drive and motivate St-Laurent’s performance. “We want to shake peoples’ hands after the show. So we go into the audience and they are always so receptive, they love it,” St-Laurent says.
While St-Laurent looks forward to performing in Atlantic City, he’s even happier that his children will get to spend a few weeks here with him. “It (becoming a father) is the best gift life gave me,” St-Laurent says. While having kids was never on his radar, he couldn’t imagine life any other way. “As soon as my girl was born — boom — my whole perspective on life changed,” St-Laurent says. His kids may be even more excited to come to the shore than he is. “When I told them they were going to come with daddy, they screamed, my daughter was so happy she couldn’t even speak,” St-Laurent says.
With his kids cheering him on, St-Laurent is ready to get the Boardwalk rockin.’ “It’s just lots of fun, lots of good classic rock music.”
