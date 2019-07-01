Band on tour

TROPICANA // 7 P.M. VARIOUS DATES JUNE 30-AUGUST 30; $15, $25

WHAT TO EXPECT: Band on Tour offers up a tribute to some of the greatest rock bands of all time. They cover AC/DC, U2, Queen, The Eagles, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi and others in a show that’s great for both adults and kids. Patrick Coiteux directs this multimedia event featuring a catwalk and technical effects designed to give concertgoers the experience of being at the ultimate rock concert.

