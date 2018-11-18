Jason Bonham

Jason Bonham to perform the Led Zeppelin Experience, a tribute to his dad John Bonham.

 Robert Knight

JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

BORGATA//9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23: $69, $79

WHAT TO EXPECT: Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham has been doing his father proud by keeping the music and legacy going. Bonham possesses not only the chops but also the fire and intensity to properly do justice to the magnificent catalogue of Zeppelin songs. In addition to the music, Bonham will also tell stories from the stage and show clips of home movies. Those in attendance at Friday’s show will get to see the personal side of Led Zeppelin and the lasting impact that both the band and the death of its drummer have had on both fans and family members.

JasonBonham.net, TheBorgata.com

