JETHRO TULL’S MARTIN BARRE
SOMERS POINT ATLANTICCARE CONCERTS // 7 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 21; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Guitarist Martin Barre celebrates 50 years of Jethro Tull on his current tour, which makes a stop in Somers Point on Friday night. The talented band features vocalist Dan Crisp, bassist Alan Thompson and drummer Darby Todd. Those attending the concert can look forward to hearing Jethro Tull classics such as “Aqualung,” “Locomotive Breath,” “Thick as a Brick,” “Cross-Eyed Mary,” “Bungle in the Jungle,” “A Song for Jeffrey” and “My Sunday Feeling.”
