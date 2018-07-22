This week: Pat Benatar comes to A.C. and other news in the entertainment world

PAT BENATAR, NEIL GIRALDO & RICK SPRINGFIELD

HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $99

WHAT TO EXPECT: There was a time during the early and mid-1980s when Pat Benatar appeared to be unstoppable. All these years later she still possesses a great voice, charismatic stage presence and an arsenal of hit songs. Along with her husband Neil Giraldo, Benatar will perform hits such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker.”

Rick Springfield experienced huge commercial success during his heyday in the early 1980s and has carried that over into a lasting career as a touring musician. This Australian rocker jams his set lists with fan-favorites such as I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart,” “Love Somebody” and the showstopper, “Jessie’s Girl.”

Benatar.com, RickSpringfield.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

