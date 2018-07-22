PAT BENATAR, NEIL GIRALDO & RICK SPRINGFIELD
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: There was a time during the early and mid-1980s when Pat Benatar appeared to be unstoppable. All these years later she still possesses a great voice, charismatic stage presence and an arsenal of hit songs. Along with her husband Neil Giraldo, Benatar will perform hits such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker.”
Rick Springfield experienced huge commercial success during his heyday in the early 1980s and has carried that over into a lasting career as a touring musician. This Australian rocker jams his set lists with fan-favorites such as I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart,” “Love Somebody” and the showstopper, “Jessie’s Girl.”
Benatar.com, RickSpringfield.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.