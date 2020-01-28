TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets for sale:
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 25, $25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 20, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 24, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, Feb. 7.
Week of Jan. 30
Classic Albums Live Performs: Tom Petty – Damn the Torpedoes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Jan. 31, $20.
The Indoor Auto Racing Series Napa Auto Parts Classic, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 and 7 p.m., Feb. 1, $15, $17, $20.
Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 31, $34, $40.
Flashback Fridays with Mullett (Tribute to Hair Bands), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 31, Free.
Elvis: Seen/Unseen, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 31 $59, $69, $129. This Event has been Cancelled. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.
Ladies of the '80s, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 1, $35, $45, $55.
Atlantic City Fashion Week, Season 16, Showboat, Feb. 5 through 8, $60, $100, $300.
Week of Feb. 6
Atlantic City Classic Car Show 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 7 through 9, $20, $25.
Dance Across America: Studio ’94 Tour featuring CeCe Peniston, C&C Music Factry, Robin S., Quad City DJ’s, Chrystal Waters and Reel 2 Real featuring The Man Stuntman, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $30, $40, $50
Il Volo: The Best of 10 Years, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $59, $69, $79, $99.
Marvin Shuler Promotions, LLC Presents Saturday Fight Nights with multiple fighters including Anthony Young and Nahir Albright, Showboat, 6 p.m., Feb. 8, $50, $100.
47th Annual Atlantic City Auction & Car Show, Convention Center and Showboat, Feb. 7 through 9, $20, $25.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, $29.
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, Free.
Sugar Ray, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 7, $34, $44.
Patton Oswalt, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $45, $55.
Wael Kfoury, Resorts, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $175, $225.
Paul Reiser, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, $42.50, $57.50.
Demetri Martin, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Art Wine Dine, Boardwalk Hall, 5 p.m., Feb. 12, $35, $40.
Week of Feb. 13
.38 Special, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Feb. 14, $45, $50, $55, $60.
Atlantic City RV and Camping Show 2020, Convention Center, Feb. 14 through 16, $18, $12, $10.
Jill Scott, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $70, $90, $110, $130.
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Presents “Run Rickey Run”, Showboat, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $25, $65.
Fitz and the Tantrums, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $55, $65.
Lee Brice, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Cheap Trick, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Moe., Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16, $59.
Game Changer Wrestling Presents “Run Rickey Run”, Showboat, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $25, $65.
George Dalaras, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., Feb. 16,
$85, $100, $125.
Valentine’s Soul Jam, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $75, $95, $125.
Valentine’s Day Concert with Johnny Gill, Next, Keke Wyatt, & Stokley from Mint Condition, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Gregory Porter & Ledisi, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Sweet Caroline – Musical Tribute to Neil Diamond, Resorts, 3:30 and 8 p.m., Feb. 19, $35.
Week of Feb. 20
Flashback Fridays with Journey to the Sky (Heart Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 21, Free.
Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 71 Championship Mixed Martial Arts, Tropicana Showroom, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, $52, $62, $77, $127.
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Troubadours, Celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $35, $39.
Bob Saget, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Dead Serious 38 MMA, Showboat, 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Wines from Around the World Wine Festival, Tropicana, 2 p.m., Feb. 22, $35.
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. POSTPONED to April 4.
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
The Classic Favorites Starring “Gallen Lo” with Jessie Liu, Golden Nugget, 12:01 a.m., Feb. 23, $48, $68, $98.
Beth Tinnon, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 24, $15.
Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show 2020, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 26 through March 1, $15, $17.
Week of Feb. 27
Styx, Tropicana, 9 p.m., March 2, $75, $85, $95, $100.
Flashback Fridays with Kiss the Sky (Jimi Hendrix Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 28, Free.
Tiffany Haddish, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $49, $59, $69.
Everett Jones, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Feb. 28, $12.
Thanos Petrelis Live, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, $50, $75, $85, $100.
20th Annual Gospel Extravaganza, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, $10.
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, $30, $40, $50. This event has been canceled. Refunds at point of purchase only. Internet & phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded.
Kane Brown with special guests Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson , Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Walker Hayes, Bally’s, Wild Wild West, 10 p.m., Feb. 29, Free.
Week of March 5
Mike Tyson, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., March 6, $59, $79, $99.
NJ State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 5 through 7, Ticket price TBA.
Rascal Flatts, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., March 6, $73.50, $113.50.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Jimi Hendrix – Are you Experienced, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., March 6, $20.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 7, $40, $60, $75.
Flashback Fridays with The Prince Project (Prince Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 6, Free.
The Irish Comedy Tour, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 7, $35.
Mid Atlantic BBQ Expo 2020, Showboat, March 6 and 7, Ticket price TBA
On a Winter’s Night with Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 6, $34, $39.
2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 10 through 14, $80, $105.
Carla Cooke — The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., March 7, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 12
Adam Sandler, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 13, Free.
2020 M E-Sports Championships – Single Session, Boardwalk Hall, 9 a.m., March 13 and 14, $18.
United States Air Force Heritage of America Brass Band, Landis Theater, 3 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., March 14, $49.50, $64.50
Jay Mohr, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 14, $24, $29, $34.
Lit in AC 2020 with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m., March 14, $10, $20, $25, $40.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 18, $38.
The PettyBreakers, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 14, $29, $34.
Week of March 19
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 20, Free.
Samurai Wars (Wrestling), Showboat, March 20 through 22, Ticket price TBA.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 21, Ticket price TBA.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 20, $59, $69.
Mandy Moore with Bedouine, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 21, $55, $59.
Jerry Blavat’s Soul, Doo Wap & Rock ‘n Roll, Golden Nugget, The Grand, 9 p.m., March 21, $25, $35, $45.
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 21, $25.
Week of March 26
Bat Out of Hell The Musical (Touring), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, March 27 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with New York’s Finest (Police Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March 27, Free.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 27, $32, $37.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 27; 7 and 10 pm., March 28, $29, $39.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 28, $45.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 28, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 28, $25, $35, $45.
Atlantic City Beer Week 2020, AC Convention Center, March 30 through April 5, $60, $115.
Week of April 2
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 3, Ticket price TBA.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 3, $39, $44.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 4, $34, $44.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 4, Ticket price TBA.
Kreeps with Kids, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 4, $30.
Week of April 9
Flashback Fridays with Fast Lane (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 10, Free.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 10, $39, $49, $59.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 10, $79, $89, $99, $109.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 11, $99, $149, $199.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., April 10, $74, $95, $135.
Chelsea Handler, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 14, $49, $69, $99.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 11, $59, $69.
Week of April 16
Ana Gabriel, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., April 17, Ticket price TBA.
Classic Albums Live Performs: Beatles – Abbey Road, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., April 17, $20.
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute 2 Prince, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 17, $27.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., April 18, $39, $49.
Flashback Fridays with Elton Rohn (Elton John Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 18, Free.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theare, 8 p.m., Aug. 22, $30, $35.
Week of April 23
Flashback Fridays with Crued (Motley Crue Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 24, Free.
Dennis DeYoung, Resorts, 9 p.m., April 24, $45, $55, $65.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 24, $45, $55.
Broken Arrow – A Tribute to Neil Young, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 24, $29, $34.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 24, Ticket price TBA.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 24, $79, $89.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $49, $59.
Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 25, $25.
Dead On Live – A Grateful Dead Celebration, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., April 25, $29, $334.
Week of April 30
The Linda Ronstadt Experience, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., May 2, Ticket price TBA.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 1, Ticket price TBA.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 1; 3 and 8 p.m., May 2; and 3 p.m., May 3, Ticket price TBA.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 2, $40, $50, $60.
Disco Ball Presents: The Jacksons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 2, $59, $79, $99, $125.
Week of May 7
The E Street Shuffle Presents: Nebraska Live, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 8 p.m. 7:30 p.m. May 8, $25, $30.
Jackie Evancho with the Ocean City POPS, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., May 9, $35, $45.
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia and Keith Sweat, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 9, $52, $67, $77.
Week of May 14
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 16, $39, $45.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45.
Week of May 21
Allison Krauss, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 23, $55, $65, $95, $125, $150.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 27, $38.
Week of May 28
Classic Albums Live Performs: Pink Floyd – The Wall, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., May 29, $20.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 30, $79, $99, $129.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., May 30, $50, $55, $60.
Brandi Carlile, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 30, $100.50, $130.50, $150.50, $170.50.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 30, $65, $75, $125, $150.
Week of June 4
Philadelphia Fusion, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, Ticket price TBA.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 6, $59, $79. $99.
Week of June 11
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 12 and 13, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Happy Together Tour 2020, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., June 12, Ticket price TBA
Classic Albums Live Performs: Eagles – Hotel California, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., June 13, $20.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 18
Monsta X, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 19, $99, $119, $129, $149, $249.
Barefoot Country Music Festival with Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, Wildwood Beach, June 19 through 21, $159, $299, $999.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 20, Ticket price TBA.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 20; 5 and 8 p.m. June 21, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 22, $49.
Los Lobos, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 23, $69.
Tony Danza, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 24, $53.
Week of June 25
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 26 and 27. $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Jersey Boys, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, June 16 through June 28, Ticket price TBA.
Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 29, $59, $79.
Week of July 9
Kidz Bop Live 2020, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., July 10, $25, $35, $45, $70.
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 11, $29, $39.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 13, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50.
Kidz Bop Live 2020, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., July 10, Ticket price TBA.
Sinatra & the Pops, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.
Week of July 16
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., July 20, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50.
Week of July 30
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 6
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 8, $185, $215, $235, $275.
Week of Aug. 13
Chicago (The Musical), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, multiple times, Aug. 4 through 16, Ticket price TBA.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 20
The Marshall Tucker Band, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 24, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Aug. 27
KISS with David Lee Roth, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $66.50, , $129.50, $159.50, $247.
Week of Sept. 3
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75.
Week of Sept. 10
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon, Sept. 12, Ticket price TBA.
Bass Center XIII, Boardwalk Hall, Sept. 11 and 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of Sept. 17
Yakov Smirnoff, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, $42.
ONGOING SHOWS
Rat Pack, Tropicana, 4 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and April 5, 19 and 26, $25.
Michael McGeehan, Resorts, multiple times, Feb. 3 through 26, $15
Legends in Concert, Harrah’s, multiple times, July 21 through Sept. 6, Ticket price TBA.
