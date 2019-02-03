BILL BURR
BORGATA // 7 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 8; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Bill Burr continues to stay as busy as he possibly can. Whether it’s performing several hundred shows a year or working on numerous writing and acting projects such as “Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast” and the animated “F is for Family,” the comedian is constantly working on something. On Friday Burr returns to the Borgata where he will entertain the audience with material that revolves around relationships and dating, political correctness, religion and politics. Fans can also count on hearing a good rant or two during the performance.
