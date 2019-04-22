BILLY GARDELL
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 26; $24, $29, $34
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Billy Gardell is best known for his role on the sitcom “Mike and Molly.” He began his career as a hard-working stand-up comedian in Pittsburgh and after honing his craft he eventually appeared on television shows such as “Yes, Dear,” “Judging Amy,” “My Name is Earl” and “The Practice” and in the films “You, Me and Dupree” and “Bad Santa.” Gardell’s easy going mannerisms has endeared him to many and his material is always relatable, dealing with everyday subjects like marriage, family and growing up.
