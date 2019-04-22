LEWIS BLACK
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, APRIL 26 AND 27; $65, $75,
WHAT TO EXPECT: Popular comedian Lewis Black has made a habit over the years of making the trip to Atlantic City and absolutely killing it at every show. This weekend at Borgata should be no exception. Black is known for his HBO specials, his “Back in Black” segment on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” and for his show “Root of All Evil.” His topics are wide ranging and topical, and his humor is smart, yet easily relatable for many types of audiences. Black’s intense delivery style and mannerisms set him apart from his contemporaries, and he’s seen as a true original within the comedy world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.