Got the blues? Well fear not, as the cure for that may be on its way as blues guitarist Rockin’ Johnny Burgin, left, heads to The Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. Based out of Chicago, Burgin has been around since the early ‘90s and has released seven albums since then. He is known as one of the hardest touring acts in the business, playing over 250 concerts each year. Tickets for the show are $28 and can be purchased at LizzieRoseMusic.com. The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 E. Main St. in Tuckerton. RockinJohnnyBurgin.com
— Ryan Loughlin
