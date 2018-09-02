Boxing Gloves
Buy Now

BOARDWALK BOXING ROUND 3 FEATURING ANTOWYAN AIKENS VS. DECARLO PEREZ

SHOWBOAT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 8; $80, $125

WHAT TO EXPECT: Boardwalk Boxing returns to Atlantic City with its third installment, highlighted by a main event 8-round super middleweight championship bout between two Atlantic County fighters: Antowayan Aikens (13-4-1, 1 KO) and DeCarlo Perez (16-6-1, 6 KOs). The 29-year old Aikens’ last fight was a six-round unanimous decision over Rich Gringas back in May. Perez (27) has been a pro for eight years and is looking to get back to his winning ways after a tough loss to Ronald Gavril. An 8-round co-feature of the night pits Greg Jackson (8-7-1, 2 KOs)) against Julius Dyis (9-1, 4 KOs) for the WBF welterweight championship.

ShowboatHotelAC.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.