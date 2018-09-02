BOARDWALK BOXING ROUND 3 FEATURING ANTOWYAN AIKENS VS. DECARLO PEREZ
SHOWBOAT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 8; $80, $125
WHAT TO EXPECT: Boardwalk Boxing returns to Atlantic City with its third installment, highlighted by a main event 8-round super middleweight championship bout between two Atlantic County fighters: Antowayan Aikens (13-4-1, 1 KO) and DeCarlo Perez (16-6-1, 6 KOs). The 29-year old Aikens’ last fight was a six-round unanimous decision over Rich Gringas back in May. Perez (27) has been a pro for eight years and is looking to get back to his winning ways after a tough loss to Ronald Gavril. An 8-round co-feature of the night pits Greg Jackson (8-7-1, 2 KOs)) against Julius Dyis (9-1, 4 KOs) for the WBF welterweight championship.
