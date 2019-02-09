ERYKAH BADU & SPECIAL GUEST BUSTA RHYMES
BOARDWALK HALL // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; $59, $79, $89, $125
WHAT TO EXPECT: Originally nicknamed “The Queen of Neo Soul” in the 1990s, Erykah Badu has established herself as one of the most influential voices in R&B and soul music. Her songwriting and singing abilities have elevated her above her more one-dimensional peers and she continues to be an outstanding live performer. On Saturday night Badu will headline at Boardwalk Hall with special guest Busta Rhymes. Those in attendance can look forward to hearing hits such as “On & On,” “Otherside of the Game,” “Next Lifetime,” “Bag Lady,” “Didn’t Cha Know,? “Cleva,” “Honey and “Windowseat.”
