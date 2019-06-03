TWENTY ONE PILOTS
BOARDWALK HALL // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $39.50, $59.50, $79.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Twenty One Pilots became mainstream stars in 2015 with the release of their fourth album “Blurryface,” which contained the popular singles “Stressed Out” and “Ride.” The duo continued its successful run with “Heathens” from the soundtrack to the film “Suicide Squad.” Band members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will rock Boardwalk Hall on Saturday with songs from their latest album “Trench” as well as old favorites. Recent set lists have included tracks such as “Nico and the Niners,” “Jumpsuit,” “Stressed Out,” “Heathens,” “Legend” and “Ride” and “Fairly Local.”
