3 DOORS DOWN AND COLLECTIVE SOUL
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 19; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Rock band 3 Doors Down started off their recording career and the new millennium with a bang as their single “Kryptonite” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of 2000. The Mississippi based-band continued its run of success with the albums “The Better Life,” “Away From the Sun” and “Seventeen Days,” along with a self-titled release. Fans at Borgata can expect to hear favorites such as “Loser,” “Duck and Run,” “When I’m Gone,” “Let Me Go,” “It’s Not My Time” and “Behind Those Eyes.” Also on the bill is Collective Soul who will perform their hits “Shine,” “World I Know” and “December.”
3DoorsDown.com, CollectiveSoul.com, TheBorgata.com
