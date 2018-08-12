CHER
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 17-18; $95, $165, $220, $275
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most iconic pop artists of all time, Cher has maintained a career in music, film and fashion that is simply breathtaking. Her unmistakable voice, sense of style and willingness to speak her mind have made her an idol to many. Fans can expect a lavish production featuring hits such as “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Believe” and “Woman’s World.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.