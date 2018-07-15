Britney Spears

BORGATA // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 19, FRIDAY, JULY 20 AND SATURDAY, JULY 21; $199, $249, $349

WHAT TO EXPECT: Former teen star Britney Spears exploded onto the scene in 1999 with “…Baby One More Time” and proceeded to rule the pop charts with hit after hit. She is the best-selling artist of the 2000s and has been referred to as the “Princess of Pop.” At Borgata fans will get a chance to see Spears in a well-choreographed production that includes performances of all of her big hits including “Oops!...I Did it Again,” and “…Baby One More Time,” “Stronger” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

