BRITNEY SPEARS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 19, FRIDAY, JULY 20 AND SATURDAY, JULY 21; $199, $249, $349
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former teen star Britney Spears exploded onto the scene in 1999 with “…Baby One More Time” and proceeded to rule the pop charts with hit after hit. She is the best-selling artist of the 2000s and has been referred to as the “Princess of Pop.” At Borgata fans will get a chance to see Spears in a well-choreographed production that includes performances of all of her big hits including “Oops!...I Did it Again,” and “…Baby One More Time,” “Stronger” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.”
TheBorgata.com, BritneySpears.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.