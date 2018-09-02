Friday, SEPTEMBER 7
FELIPE ESPARZA
BORGATA 9 P.M. // $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza has continued his climb towards stardom with the successful podcast “What’s Up Fool?,” the 2012 stand up special “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You” and the HBO special “Translate This.” His material often deals with life as a single father, relationships and stereotypes associated with being a Mexican American.
FelipesWorld.com, TheBorgata.com
