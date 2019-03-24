SMOKEY ROBINSON
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 30; $49, $69, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the greatest all around talents in pop music history, Smokey Robinson has excelled as a singer, songwriter, producer and music executive throughout the course of his incomparable career. His sweet falsetto coupled with romantic lyrics and perfectly-crafted pop tunes enabled Robinson to score constant Top 10 pop hits throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s. At 79 years old, Smokey’s vocals are as sweet as ever and his charisma onstage is a joy to behold. Fans can look forward to hearing all of their favorites such as “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Tears of a Clown,” “Ooh Baby, Baby,” “I Second That Emotion,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and “Cruisin’.”
