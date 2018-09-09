JO KOY
BORGATA // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15; $29, $39, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Through steady touring and frequent television appearances, Jo Koy has become a headlining act in theaters across the country. Many fans may know him from his impressions on “The Adam Carolla Show,” his panelist spot on “Chelsea Lately” and his 2017 Netflix special “Jo Koy: Live From Seattle.” Koy’s on-stage energy is one of his strengths and he never fails to get big laughs with his humorous rants about his family. He’s been a big hit at past Atlantic City performances and should be equally as entertaining Saturday at Borgata.
