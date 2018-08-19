IMPRACTICAL JOKERS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 23; $55, $75, $95
WHAT TO EXPECT: “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera television show that premiered on TruTV in December of 2011. The premise is that four guys known as The Tenderloins compete with each other on hilarious random tasks with unassuming people. The Tenderloins comedy troupe returns to Atlantic City with a whole new set of pranks to amuse the audience.
TheTenderloins.com, TheBorgata.com
