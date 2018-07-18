There are some celebrities whose fame has rocketed so far into the stratosphere, that to use a full name when speaking about these megastars is merely a waste of breath and time.
Examples: Elvis; Elton; Mariah; Whitney; Beyonce.
They all have a last name. But one needs only to state their first appellation for others to know about whom they are speaking.
The list is small and elite. That’s not to say that it’s snobby and pretentious like an exclusive, privately owned country club. Lord knows these peeps have never kept much of anything private, nor would they ever be caught dead in preppy patterned prints of pinks and greens. In fact in this club, the less attire — and the more outrageous — the better.
Bare skin overrules silk blouses. Leather kicks linen’s butt. And knee-high stiletto boots outshine espadrilles any day.
Perhaps the icon who epitomizes this the best today is Britney.
She, too, has a last name. It’s Spears. But did you really need me to state that to know whom I meant?
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has snagged this superstar, as part of its summer-long 15th birthday celebration, for three sold-out shows on her “Piece of Me” tour Thursday to Saturday, July 19 to 21.
Spears insinuated in a press release that this tour will be “the last time anybody will see the show.”
A ‘Toxic’ start
Growing up in rural Mississippi, Spears would sing church songs at home. Her mother Lynne Spears recognized her daughter’s talent early on, eventually pushing her to appear on “Star Search” when she was only 10 years old. This led to an audition for “The Mickey Mouse Club,” which made her a cast member by the time she was 12. (Fun fact: another pop star, Christina Aguilera, and future boyfriend/future ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, were also on the Disney program at the same time.)
As a teenager in the late 1990s/early 2000s, Spears broke out into the world of pop, securing icon status almost immediately with the hits “… Baby One More Time” and “Oops, I Did It Again.”
Pages in teen magazines the world over poured into her relationship with Timberlake, who by now was a member of the popular boy band NSYNC.
The relationship did not end well. And some speculate that its demise (along with the trials and tribulations of being a child star) was the cause of a series of insanely unfortunate events that made for gossip-column gold and head-scratching, water-cooler chatter. Namely (and in no particular order):
• A day-old marriage to Jason Alexander (a childhood friend; not George Costanza)
• A three-year marriage to Kevin Federline (a backup dancer with whom she has two sons, Sean and Jayden)
• Alleged drug use
• Screaming and cussing at fans and paparazzi
• Traipsing around gas stations bare footed
• Flashing her va-jay-jay while exiting limos
• Losing custody of her kids
• A string of embarrassing performances, most notably live on MTV’s VMAs in 2007
• And, of course, the notorious head-shaving incident
Oops, she did it again (You had to know that was coming)
But Brit, 36, is back and literally better than ever.
The once-Disney-child star-turned-teen-pop-princess has settled down, more or less. She has been in a serious relationship for the past two years with model and fitness instructor Sam Asghari, 24, whom she met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”
She seems happier, healthier and more fit than ever, often tweeting and Instagramming happy family photos of her and her kids, now 12 and 11, as well as videos of her and Asghari working out.
From 2013 to 2017, she had a steady residency in Las Vegas with her “Piece of Me” show, from which she just launched a 51-date U.S. and European tour earlier this month.
Over the years she has won numerous awards including, but not limited to, People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Pop Artist, Favorite Social Media Celebrity and Favorite Comedic Collaboration; a Grammy, Billboard Music Awards, VMAs, a Radio Disney Icon Award, MTV Awards, awards for her many fragrances (she has more than 20), among others.
From her “Piece of Me” residency’s ticket sales, Spears raised $1 million to help open the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus in 2017. The campus “will combine more than 45 programs and services for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, in addition to adults diagnosed with cancer,” according to its website (NVCCF.org).
“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this. The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on,” Spears told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year.
And earlier this year, Spears was granted the GLAAD Vanguard Award, which is “presented to a member of the entertainment community who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people.”
Fellow musical icon Ricky Martin presented Spears with the award, and said that “she could be one of those artists who has a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing. But instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.” Spears, all hair extensions and sequins, accepted the award graciously from Martin, and stated, “we are all beautiful.”
For the ‘Pretty Girls’
No tickets to see Brit in action? You still have a chance to catch her sold-out Thursday-night show. Grab your yellow python and dress to impress in your best Britney-inspired outfit and enter the Britney Look-Alike Contest 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Borgata’s Gypsy Bar. Whether you prefer “school girl” Brit, sexy Brit or bald Brit, those 21 and older can join in the fun where the grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to the show and a $500 Borgata gift card; runner up will get $150 Borgata gift card. Registration is required, but talent is not — you just have to resemble this star. No singing, no lip syncing. Go to 951WAYV.com/britney-spears-look-a-like-contest for more info.
‘Gimme More’
Leave it to Borgata to keep the party going long after the curtain has gone down. Show your Britney ticket stub and gain free entry to Premier Nightclub on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. While there, enjoy some specially themed cocktails such as the Sip Me, Baby, One More Time (vodka, lemonade, muddled strawberries and champagne), the Toxic (vodka, orange juice, melon liqueur and blue curaçao); It’s Britney, Btch (vodka, St. Germain, Sprite and cranberry juice) and the Oops... I Did It Again (vodka, pineapple juice, sour mix and muddled cherries).
‘Lucky’ us
If you were one of the lucky ones to score a ticket to one of Spears’ three sold-out Borgata shows, expect multiple changes in sets, costumes and even wigs, plus choreography that at times mimics that of Madonna or Michael Jackson. Oh, and lip syncing. Lots and lots of lip syncing.
You know she hasn’t sung live in decades, right?
Some say, “Who cares that she lip syncs?’”
With a performance and theatrical spectacle unlike any other musical concert around, we say, “We agree.”
