GABRIEL IGLESIAS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 31; $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias has made his mark over the years on television shows such as “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Premium Blend” and his own “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution.” Known as “Fluffy Man,” Iglesias incorporates a plethora of amusing characters into his stand-up act as well as plenty of storytelling and self-deprecating jokes.
