IL DIVO: TIMELESS TOUR
BORGATA//8 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $94, $124, $154
WHAT TO EXPECT: Il Divo, the male vocal quartet from London that became huge stars with their renditions of mainstream pop hits make their triumphant return to Atlantic City this weekend. The creation of the group was the brainchild of American Idol judge Simon Cowell, who searched for two years to find singers who sounded like The Three Tenors, sang pop songs and resembled European models. Mission accomplished. The group’s debut album sold 5 million copies and they became the only group besides Led Zeppelin to achieve a No. 1 album without releasing a single. Il Divo’s current tour is in support of the new album “Timeless” and fans can expect to hear the lead single “Hola” as well as other album tracks and plenty of old favorites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.