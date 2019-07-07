CITIZEN COPE
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 13; $50, $60
WHAT TO EXPECT: Citizen Cope’s style is an eclectic mixture of rock, folk, blues, reggae, R&B and hip-hop and Clarence Greenwood is the man behind it all. The Memphis native plays keyboard, guitar, sings, writes the songs and acts as the DJ and producer. He’s released several albums which have garnered critical praise including the recent “Heroin and Helicopters.” Recent set lists have included the songs “Let the Drummer Kick,” “Duck Confit,” “Brother Lee,” “Sally Walks and “Hurricane Waters.”
