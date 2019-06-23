DIANA ROSS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 29; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: A true legend, Diana Ross managed to stand out among her Motown peers thanks to her pop appeal and magnetic presence. Although there were technically more proficient female singers during the era, Ross was a natural star from the beginning. She’s had 18 No. 1 singles in America and an incredible total of 70 hit singles over the course of her career. This Saturday she’ll perform favorites such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” “I’m Coming Out,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “Love Child,” “Touch Me in the Morning” and “Love Hangover.”
