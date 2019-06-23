Diana Ross

DIANA ROSS BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 29; SOLD OUT

DIANA ROSS

BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 29; SOLD OUT

WHAT TO EXPECT: A true legend, Diana Ross managed to stand out among her Motown peers thanks to her pop appeal and magnetic presence. Although there were technically more proficient female singers during the era, Ross was a natural star from the beginning. She’s had 18 No. 1 singles in America and an incredible total of 70 hit singles over the course of her career. This Saturday she’ll perform favorites such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” “I’m Coming Out,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “Love Child,” “Touch Me in the Morning” and “Love Hangover.”

DianaRoss.com, TheBorgata.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments