ROB THOMAS
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, JAN. 18-20; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Rob Thomas attained stardom as the lead singer for the post grunge rock group Matchbox 20, amassing a sizeable mainstream audience, selling millions of albums and scoring numerous hit singles. But he’s also managed to maintain a successful solo career as well. The singer returns to Atlantic City this weekend for three sold out shows which will feature the best of both his Matchbox 20 hits and solo songs. Matchbox 20 favorites such as “3 A.M.,” “Disease,” “Push,” “If You’re Gone,” “You Won’t Be Mine,” “Unwell” and “Bright Lights” will be featured side by side with solo tracks “Lonely No More” and “Someday” as well as the “Smooth,” his collaborative chart-topper with Santana.
