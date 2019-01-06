SUBLIME WITH ROME
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 12; $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: In 1996 major mainstream success was bittersweet for the Suthern California band Sublime since it sadly came several months after lead singer Bradley Nowell died of a heroin overdose. The band’s self-titled third album spent 122 weeks on the charts, featured the number one hit single “What I Got” and became one of the quintessential albums of the 1990s. In 2009 the surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh reformed the band with singer Rome Ramirez and began performing as Sublime with Rome. The current lineup of Ramirez, Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo will perform Saturday night and will have the crowd dancing all night to old favorites such as “Wrong Way,” “Date Rape,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “April 29, 1992” and “Santeria” along with more recent tracks such as “Panic” and “Murdera.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.