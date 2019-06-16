THE REVIVALISTS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 21; $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Revivalists are a 7-piece rock band from New Orleans which formed in 2007 and has released the albums “Vital Signs,” “City of Sound,” “Men Amongst Mountains” and “Take Good Care.” Charismatic front man David Shaw leads a group with jam band sensibilities and instrumentation featuring saxophone, pedal steel guitar and trumpet in addition to the guitar, bass, drums and vocals. On Friday The Revivalists come to Borgata and will perform tracks such as “Oh No,” “Wish I Knew You,” “Change,” “Got Love,” “Celebration” and “All My Friends.”
