YANNI
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 3; $79, $89, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: Yanni is a new age rock star of sorts, having scored sixteen No. 1 albums on Billboard’s “Top New Age Album” chart. His concerts at historic locations and public television specials brought him worldwide fame in the 1990s and he continues to be a top draw. Yanni’s current tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of his famous “Live at the Acropolis” concert.
