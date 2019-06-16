GOLDEN BOY BOXING: BALLARD VS. ESPADAS
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JUNE 20; $15, $25, $50, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: What better way to kick off the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend than with a 10-round middleweight fight? On Thursday night D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) will take on Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing at the Ocean Casino Resort. The co-main event is a 10-round welterweight bout between Eddie “Eboy” Gomez (22-3, 12 KOs) and Saul “Navajo” Corral (29-13, 19 KOs). Also on the card is Atlantic City’s own Rishard Muhammad who will make his professional debut in a four-round featherweight fight.
