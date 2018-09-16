BOYCE AVENUE
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21: $30, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Consisting of three brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael Manzano, Boyce Avenue came together in 2004 in Sarasota, Florida. They began to make waves through a series of live YouTube videos and eventually released their debut album “All You’re Meant to Be” in 2009. After signing to Universal Republic in 2010, Boyce Avenue released “All We Have Left.” The pop/rock band comes to Borgata on Friday and will perform hits such as “Imperfect Me,” “One Life,” “On My Way,” “I’ll Be the One,” “Broken Angel,” “Anchor” and “Cinderella.”
BoyceAvenue.com, TheBorgata.com
